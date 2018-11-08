Perhaps you've heard? Black Friday is coming, and even this jaded Cheapskate must admit there are some exciting deals lined up for Nov. 23.
Looking for the best of the best? The cream of the cheap crop? I've sifted through all the ads, press releases and secret notes passed to me in the lunchroom to bring you these, my favorite Black Friday deals of 2018.
To clarify, these are my favorite deals so far. Because we're still a little over two weeks out from the big day, there may be late-breaking additions -- so be sure to bookmark this post and check back often. Also, take note that unless otherwise specified, all deals listed here will be available starting Nov. 23. Note also that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The Cheapskate's favorite Black Friday 2018 deals
Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation): $24 (save $26)Ry Crist/CNET
There are plenty of standouts in Amazon's roster of Black Friday deals, but for me the standout is the just-released third-generation Echo Dot. Given that it's brand new, Amazon could easily have left it at $50, or even just lopped $10 off while selling last year's model for the bigger discount. (As it happens, the second-gen Dot will be $4 less!) But just $24 for the smart speaker with the cloth suit and bigger, better sound? Yes, please. And don't expect to see this deal again until Prime Day 2019.
Huawei Honor View 10: $349 (save $150)Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Normally $500, and never before priced below $429, this powerhouse metal phablet features a 6-inch screen, dual rear cameras, dual SIM slots, Android 8.1 and -- wait for it -- a headphone jack! Just make sure you're not buying this phone for someone who's a US government employee or contractor, as federal security agencies have effectively deemed Huawei to be a national security threat.
Apple iPad (2018): $250 (save $80)Sarah Tew/CNET
Wait, how is this better than Amazon's Fire HD 10 for $100? Because, let's face it, the iPad is an all-around better tablet, and at $250 it's actually reasonable.
Fitbit Versa: $150 (save $50)Josh Miller/CNET
Priced just about $200 everywhere else, the Versa is arguably the best Apple Watch alternative you can buy. Will other stores match this all-time-low price? Time will tell. For now, Target has the deal to beat.
PlayStation 4 1TB with Spider-Man bundle: $200 (save $100)Insomniac Games
My spendy senses are tingling. Assuming you're willing to brave the lines at Target (this deal is available in-store only, so that link below is just for reference), you might be able to score this seriously excellent deal on a great console bundled with one of the hottest games of 2018.
TCL 55-inch Roku TV: $350 (save $100)Sarah Tew/CNET
Also on sale at Amazon, Target and Walmart for the same price, and available right now, this may be the 55-inch TV deal to beat this year. You get a big screen, the unparalleled Roku interface and picture quality that belies this bargain-basement price.
Ring Video Doorbell 2: $139 (save $60)Chris Monroe/CNET
Wireless and equipped with a rechargeable battery, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is among the easiest video doorbells to install and keep charged. It also integrates nicely with the Amazon Echo Show for an at-a-glance view of who's at your door. At $199 it's not exactly Cheapskate-approved, but $139 is definitely more in the ballpark. The optional $3-a-month cloud storage fee is reasonable, too.
Art.com: Save 50 percent sitewideArt.com
Need to dress up some walls? On Nov. 23 only, you can score 50 percent off all purchases at both Art.com. Looking for something a little more casual? On Nov. 24, AllPosters will be offering 60 percent off sitewide.
That's it for now! But as noted earlier, check back for new stuff as Black Friday draws closer.
