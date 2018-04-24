It's Geek Christmas. The Avengers: Infinity War premieres Monday night in Hollywood and the stars are unleashing on the red (technically purple) carpet.

The highlight? Vin Diesel's jacket is freaking fantastic.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 10 this year, and Infinity War feels like a good way to celebrate -- it's a film that finally brings together all the disparate characters in the Universe onto one screen. Too many characters to stay across? Sure, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be off the chain.

The movie doesn't hit cinemas until Friday (here's everything you need to know before then), but on Monday, it was all about the premiere.

Stan Lee hit the red carpet to thank fans for supporting the many Marvel franchises over the years.

"I want to thank them for having spent all these years for coming to see my cameos -- and of course watching the movie with it," he said before the film. "And now I think they're going to find the funniest cameo of all."

But beyond the godfather of Marvel, the premiere event was all about checking out favourite characters and stars (as well as some seriously great outfits).

Here are our highlights:

We are shipping Ruddka.

We are basically shipping Taika and everybody.

Find someone who looks at you the way Benedict Cumberbatch and @MarkRuffalo look at each other. #InfinityWarPremiere pic.twitter.com/6IvAL3AEtV — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) April 24, 2018

The newest Marvel hero is already one of our favourites

Stan Lee is still a boss.

STAN LEE DOING THE SPIDER-MAN POSE MY HEART #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/DOsGiAuR2b — ᎷᎪᎢᎢᏆᎬ (@howlettslogan) April 24, 2018

Stan Lee making his way down the #InfinityWarPremiere carpet. pic.twitter.com/N5TlRVDo65 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 24, 2018

The ladies are owning it.

that's what i mean when i say girl power #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/92hqJUlOHG — hanna 3 DAYS (@voidxparker) April 24, 2018

This girl's adorable Nebula costume is A++++

Robert Downey Jr.'s entrance (and the amazing, and non-canon, Rudd memes that followed).

RDJ's pink-tinted glasses.

HE DESERVES THE WHOLE WORLD #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/E4BMo4PczJ — hanna 3 DAYS (@voidxparker) April 24, 2018

Letitia Wright's suit.

This bingo sheet/drinking game waiting to happen.

Those who are expected to attend the Avengers: Infinity War premiere tonight. #InfinityWarPremiere pic.twitter.com/9qanZ51zRp — Elizabeth Olsen News (@EIizabethOIsen) April 24, 2018

The Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in the US on 27 April, the UK on 26 April and Australia on 25 April.

The Avengers: Infinity War: Everything you need to know about the latest Marvel spectacular.

