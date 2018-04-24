It's Geek Christmas. The Avengers: Infinity War premieres Monday night in Hollywood and the stars are unleashing on the red (technically purple) carpet.
The highlight? Vin Diesel's jacket is freaking fantastic.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 10 this year, and Infinity War feels like a good way to celebrate -- it's a film that finally brings together all the disparate characters in the Universe onto one screen. Too many characters to stay across? Sure, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be off the chain.
The movie doesn't hit cinemas until Friday (here's everything you need to know before then), but on Monday, it was all about the premiere.
Stan Lee hit the red carpet to thank fans for supporting the many Marvel franchises over the years.
"I want to thank them for having spent all these years for coming to see my cameos -- and of course watching the movie with it," he said before the film. "And now I think they're going to find the funniest cameo of all."
But beyond the godfather of Marvel, the premiere event was all about checking out favourite characters and stars (as well as some seriously great outfits).
Here are our highlights:
We are shipping Ruddka.
We are basically shipping Taika and everybody.
The newest Marvel hero is already one of our favourites
Stan Lee is still a boss.
The ladies are owning it.
This girl's adorable Nebula costume is A++++
Robert Downey Jr.'s entrance (and the amazing, and non-canon, Rudd memes that followed).
RDJ's pink-tinted glasses.
Letitia Wright's suit.
This bingo sheet/drinking game waiting to happen.
The Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in the US on 27 April, the UK on 26 April and Australia on 25 April.
