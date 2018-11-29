Marvel Studios

At a special event in Los Angeles tonight, the Russo brothers still couldn't be bother to reveal the title of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. The film, set to arrive in theaters next spring, will be the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we have zero inkling of what the title is (does it matter?) or when a trailer will arrive (maybe never?). We do know exactly how long until the movie is released though, thanks to that mocking Marvel countdown.

It's not that it's too late for a trailer, but you wouldn't know it by the level of hype among fans. Avengers 4 is on track for a fairly "normal" trailer release schedule. But fans are losing their/our minds thinking about how "important" some dates are or how perfectly balanced it would be if the trailer arrived on a certain date.

Plus, we're still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know that the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).

While marketing for Avengers 4 wasn't on the agenda for the Collider-sponsored event -- and Joe Russo airhorn-ed any non-Infinity War questions -- the directors just want to tease the hype train some more. You can watch the whole event at Collider's YouTube page once it's up, but until then, here are a few fun facts we learned from the two architects of maybe the largest and hardest hype train in Marvel history (personally speaking, that is).

The Russo may be done with superhero films, unless Disney green-lights Secret Wars (no word on which version).

The Defenders will probably never be Avengers.

They talked about involving the Netflix Marvel characters in Infinity War, but they say it was too complicated to correlate story between not only the other marvel films in production but also the tv productions. They decided the best way to tell the story was to keep it MCU. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

Asgard is *hurting* after the Snap: What could this mean for Thor, who gets power from Asgard and its people?

Half of the Asgardians died again after the Snap (after already being cut in half in the opening). #ColliderScreenings #ArclightCinemas #Avengers #InfinityWar — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) November 29, 2018

We knew there were fake scenes and crazy plots and that no single actor had the full script. But for sure this would've been a wild twist.

An example of a fake scene The Russo Brothers wrote to keep Infinity War secrecy, Gamora threw Thanos off the cliff in the Soul Stone sequence. I’m not even sure if they are kidding. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

The MCU will continue to diversify -- which means there is a whole new set of characters to speculate over who's joining our heroes in Phase 4.

Asked about the possibility of Latino characters in the MCU, the Russo Brothers say they don’t want to spoil anything but they think we’ll find the MCU will continue to diversify. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

Thor's Strombreaker is not more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet.

Is Stormbreaker more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet? Thanos didn’t know what was coming his way and if he did he would have been able to use the stones to better react to Stormbreaker. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

Loki is d-e-d, dead. So's Gamora. Oh, and Vision.

The Russo’s were asked about a fan theory that Bruce Banner is really Loki in disguise. They answered. That “Loki is dead.” — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

The Soul Stone has the ability to manipulate your soul and your essence of who you are. Thanks uses the Soul Stone to pull Strange out of his own body when he’s multiple Stranges. Thanos also uses the soul stone to talk to his dead daughter. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

“Vision’s dead” Joe when asked if Vision is still part of the Mind Stone. He’s avoiding A4 talk/theories. #ColliderScreenings #ArclightCinemas #Avengers #InfinityWar — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) November 29, 2018

Be sure to check out the full Collider video when it posts; I'm sure there are more interesting parts in there, but I just can't think past ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER UNTITLED AVENGERS ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ

