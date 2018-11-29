At a special event in Los Angeles tonight, the Russo brothers still couldn't be bother to reveal the title of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. The film, set to arrive in theaters next spring, will be the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we have zero inkling of what the title is (does it matter?) or when a trailer will arrive (maybe never?). We do know exactly how long until the movie is released though, thanks to that mocking Marvel countdown.
It's not that it's too late for a trailer, but you wouldn't know it by the level of hype among fans. Avengers 4 is on track for a fairly "normal" trailer release schedule. But fans are losing their/our minds thinking about how "important" some dates are or how perfectly balanced it would be if the trailer arrived on a certain date.
Plus, we're still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know that the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).
While marketing for Avengers 4 wasn't on the agenda for the Collider-sponsored event -- and Joe Russo airhorn-ed any non-Infinity War questions -- the directors just want to tease the hype train some more. You can watch the whole event at Collider's YouTube page once it's up, but until then, here are a few fun facts we learned from the two architects of maybe the largest and hardest hype train in Marvel history (personally speaking, that is).
The Russo may be done with superhero films, unless Disney green-lights Secret Wars (no word on which version).
The Defenders will probably never be Avengers.
Asgard is *hurting* after the Snap: What could this mean for Thor, who gets power from Asgard and its people?
We knew there were fake scenes and crazy plots and that no single actor had the full script. But for sure this would've been a wild twist.
The MCU will continue to diversify -- which means there is a whole new set of characters to speculate over who's joining our heroes in Phase 4.
Thor's Strombreaker is not more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet.
Loki is d-e-d, dead. So's Gamora. Oh, and Vision.
Be sure to check out the full Collider video when it posts; I'm sure there are more interesting parts in there, but I just can't think past ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER UNTITLED AVENGERS ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
Discuss: The Avengers 4 trailer may never arrive, let's all just accept it
