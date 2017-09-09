The 404 Show 1712: The V word, Equifax, no BS iPhone 8 chat (podcast)

Ben Fox Rubin makes his final appearance on the show to discuss the Equifax hack, iPhone 8 speculation and some other personal matters.
The 404 Show # 1712
The last episode of The 404 Show is Friday September 29. If you want to send something to the show call us at 866-404-CNET (2638) or reach out on Twitter.
