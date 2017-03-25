The 404 Show 1695: Sadie Gennis tells us what to watch in April (podcast)

TV Guide's Sadie Gennis is here to run down the list of shows debuting in April. From Fargo to American Gods to Silicon Valley, there's something for everyone on her list.
The 404 Show # 1695
Subscribe to our wonderful program:
Follow everyone on Twitter!
Sadie's list of shows to watch next month:
April 4: iZombie
April 10: Better Call Saul
April 14: Mystery Science Theater
April 15: Doctor Who
April 16: The Leftovers
April 16: Veep
April 18: Famous in Love
April 19: Fargo
April 23: Silicon Valley
April 25: Great News
April 26: The Handmaid's Tale
April 28: Catastrophe
April 28: Dear White People
April 30: American Gods
File any hateful or insightful comments at our show thread over at our subreddit: reddit.com/r/the404.