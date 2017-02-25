The 404 Show 1692: Win your Oscar pool with Jordan Hoffman (podcast)

Jordan Hoffman returns to the show to give us his picks for the 2017 Oscars. We'll run through the nominations for most of the categories and get reviews of a few recent releases as well.
The 404 Show # 1692
Relevant links:
- Jordan reviews 'Get Out'
- Subscribe to Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast
- Jordan's review of 'Paterson'
Subscribe to our wonderful program:
Follow everyone on Twitter!
File any hateful or insightful comments at our show thread over at our subreddit: reddit.com/r/the404.