Culture

The 404 Show 1681: Spotify's 25 under 25 and Russ' Karaoke Mix (podcast)

Russ takes over hosting duties with Jeff out. Thankfully he's joined by Shanon Cook of Spotify, who is making us all a bit younger with her Top 25 Artists Under 25 playlist. We also learn the secrets of Russ's karaoke mix.

The 404 Show # 1681

