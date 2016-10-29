The 404 Show 1681: Spotify's 25 under 25 and Russ' Karaoke Mix (podcast)

Russ takes over hosting duties with Jeff out. Thankfully he's joined by Shanon Cook of Spotify, who is making us all a bit younger with her Top 25 Artists Under 25 playlist. We also learn the secrets of Russ's karaoke mix.
The 404 Show # 1681
