The 404 Show 1,609: Hairy arms overshadow the Apple Watch (podcast)

The 404 Ep. 1609
Jeff got called away by a baby or something, so Scott Stein and David Katzmaier join Iyaz to discuss the controversy of human hair surrounding so many Apple Watch images.
