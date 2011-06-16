CNET también está disponible en español.

The 404 840: Where we're going nomad (podcast)

Who better than Stoopid Andy to fill in for Justin Yu today? While his name might indicate otherwise, Andy is one of The 404's most cerebral guests.


3D Realms

Stoopid Andy fills in for Justin Yu today, and we talk about the Duke Nukem Forever reviews fallout and an advertising first for Time magazine and Modern Warfare 3.

The 404 Digest for Episode 840

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 840: Where we're going nomad
32:26

Episode 840

Podcast





