The 404 1,173: Where where we play it fast and loose (podcast)

Leaked from today's 404 episode:
- What happened when NYU students discovered they could e-mail 40,000 people at once.
- Trotify kit puts Monty Python horse coconuts on your bike.
- Why is Slate defending your right to name your kid Hashtag?
- Why people spend so many hours stitching footage into YouTube collages.
- Access Main Computer File: Exploring graphical user interfaces in movies.
- Brave Robotics offers 3D-printed 1/12 scale mecha transformer at Maker Faire.
Bathroom break video: I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords
Episode 1,173
Listen now
Subscribe:
iTunes (HD)
| iTunes (SD)
| iTunes (HQ)
| iTunes (MP3)
RSS (HD) | RSS (SD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (MP3)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.