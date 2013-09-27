The 2 percent: iPhone 5S, 5C find a fast foothold

Localytics

The iPhone 5S and 5C continue to steamroll their way through the US, at least based on online activations.

As of Thursday, the two new iPhones accounted for 2 percent of all active iPhones in the US, according to a new report from Localytics. That percentage showed a healthy rise from the 1.4 percent observed last Sunday -- during the devices' first weekend of sales -- leading the analytics firm to proclaim that adoption of the two phones "continues at a rapid pace."

The iPhone 5S is still outshining the iPhone 5C, though the gap between the two has narrowed since last week. On September 22, activations for the 5S outscored those of the 5C by a factor of 3.4. But as of Thursday, that ratio had dropped to 2.9, with the 5S accounting for 1.5 percent of all iPhone activations and the 5C for 0.5 percent.

AT&T and Verizon subscribers showed an overwhelming preference for the 5S. But 46 percent of those on Sprint and 40 percent of those on T-Mobile gave the nod to the 5C.

Of course, one factor that plays into all this data is availability. The iPhone 5S is in short supply. Apple's online stores across the world estimate a ship time somewhere in October. The 5C is more readily available, shipping within 24 hours.

To compile its latest report, Localytics analyzed more than 20 million iPhone activations in the US from Friday, September 20, until Thursday, September 26.