Christine Cain/CNET

What do funky-looking wireless headphones and the main ground force of the Galactic Empire have in common?

If you answered "decent sonics," you get partial credit.

The design of Apple's headphones was inspired by stormtroopers, according to a story on Apple design head Jony Ive in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams said Ive told him he "had the look of the original Stormtroopers in mind" when Ive designed Apple's earbuds.

Ive's ties to the Dark Side don't stop there, however. Abrams' reimagined Star Wars lightsaber also received Ive's design help.