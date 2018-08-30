Tesla's HR boss on leave of absence as Elon Musk makes waves, report says

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Tesla's head of human resources has reportedly been on a leave of absence as her boss generates controversy.

Gabrielle Toledano became Tesla's chief people officer in May 2017 after leaving Electronic Arts and reports directly to CEO Elon Musk. But on Wednesday she told Bloomberg she's on leave.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company laid off 9 percent of its workforce in June in an effort to reach profitability.

Toledano isn't the first Tesla executive to take a leave of absence -- engineer Doug Field returned to Apple in early August following a leave of absence after Musk took his place in charge of Tesla Model 3 production.

The report comes as Musk finds himself embroiled in a series of dramas -- many of which relate to his social media posts. Earlier this month, he tweeted that he was "considering" taking Tesla private, which reportedly resulted in a subpoena from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to determine if his tweet "intentionally misled investors."

Now Playing: Watch this: Inside Tesla's Gigafactory 1

He put the notion of taking Tesla private to bed last Friday, saying that the company will stay public.

Musk's Instagram also vanished last week and he appeared revive an unsubstantiated claim that a British rescue diver who helped save a group of boys trapped in a Thai cave is a pedophile in a Tuesday tweet.