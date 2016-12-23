Tesla's Musk to ring in 2017 with self-driving cars

Photo by Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Elon Musk has a holiday gift for those waiting patiently for self-driving features in new Teslas.

Tesla's CEO tweeted Thursday night that it "Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week."

Musk is referring to new models built from October on that contain the hardware capable of full-on autonomous driving as part of its Enhanced Autopilot driver assist feature. None of the systems were to enabled, however, until a yet to be announced December date, which now looks to be during the week between Christmas and New Years'.

The rollout is expected to be incremental, first enabling safety systems like adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking. This brings Tesla's new Model X and Model S vehicles in line with the older Teslas currently on the road.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the rollout and Musk's tweet.

If you want to see what it's all about, here's a video from Tesla showcasing Autopilot's ability to drive itself around town, responding to stop signs and other traffic, making turns and cruising around town.