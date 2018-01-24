Tesla's 10-year deal with Elon Musk hinges on company performance

Tesla today announced a new 10-year deal with a CEO performance reward for Elon Musk based on achieving milestones in market value and operations. In order for Musk to fully vest in stock options, Tesla's market cap would need to grow to $650 billion. That's a $600 billion increase over the next decade. The award is modeled after Musk's 2012 agreement, and Musk is guaranteed no compensation, salary, cash bonuses or equity unless the milestones are met. The award is comprised of a 10-year grant of stock options that vests in 12 stages. Each of the 12 stages or milestones vests only if a pair of milestones are both met.

In order to meet the milestone, Tesla's current market cap will have to increase to $100 billion. Then, for each of the remaining 11 milestones the cap must continue to increase an additional $50 billion, totaling a $650 billion value in order for Elon Musk to fully vest in the reward.

For operational milestones, Tesla must meet several escalating targets for revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The milestones are aligned with the same shareholder value creation used in Elon's 2012 performance award.

For each of the 12 performance milestones achieved, Musk will vest in stock options corresponding to 1% of Tesla's total outstanding shares. If none of the 12 milestones are achieved, Musk won't be compensated at all. Of course, for Musk to receive any of the compensation he must remain CEO for Tesla or serve as both Executive Chairman and Chief Product Officer. Though there aren't any current plans to bring in a new CEO, this does leave wiggle room for Tesla should executive moves happen.

Tesla and Musk's new performance award is similar to the last compensation award, put in place back in 2012. Like this new plan, the 2012 plan awarded Musk with stock options vested only when Tesla's market cap increased in $4 billion increments and when it achieved predetermined operational milestones. Those included production targets for vehicles and milestones for development of Model X and Model 3 programs. To date, all of those market cap milestones and 9 of the 10 operational milestones have been met.