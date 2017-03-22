Tesla to open another Aussie service centre in Brisbane

Enlarge Image Tesla

Electric car company Tesla is due to open its third major location in Australia. The Brisbane location joins Australia's two previous combined store and service centre locations in Sydney's North Shore and Richmond, Victoria.

Like Tesla's other main locations, you'll be able to test drive the cars, walk the showroom and get your Telsa serviced. It'll also have Tesla's latest energy storage products, the Powerwall and Powerpack, on show.

Tesla's Supercharger network, rolled out over the past 12 months, connects Australia's east coast from Melbourne to Brisbane so the site for the new service centre and store was kind of a no-brainer.

The Brisbane Tesla Service Centre and Store is planned for the second half of 2017.