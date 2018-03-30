Tesla recalls 123,000 Model S cars over faulty steering bolt

Tesla

Tesla Motors said Thursday it's voluntarily recalling 123,000 Model S vehicles built before April 2016 in order to replace bolts in the power steering component.

Tesla said there were no accidents or injuries related to the issue and the recall, according to an email sent to customers. The recall is believed to be Tesla's largest ever.

The recall comes as federal investigators probe a fatal highway crash of a Model X in California. Investigators hope to determine whether Autopilot had been engaged at the time of the crash, which occurred March 23 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Tesla said the issue arose from "excessive corrosion" in the power steering bolts of the affected vehicles. Should the bolts fail, Tesla said, the driver would still be able to steer the car, but would have to use "increased force."

"This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for parallel parking, but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed," Tesla wrote in its email to customers that the company forwarded to CNET.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers.

Solving for XX: The tech industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."