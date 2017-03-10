Tesla launches Powerwall 2, promises to end Australia's power woes

Tesla

Got a roof full of solar panels and $10,000 in the bank? Then you, my friend, can now order yourself a Tesla Powerwall 2 and start stockpiling sweet, sweet electricity to stop your reliance on the grid.

Tesla has started preorders for its new energy storage solution for installation in May this year.

This next-gen battery is not just Powerwall 1 with a new hat -- it packs more than twice the power of the original Powerwall in a smaller footprint.

Each individual 14kWh Powerwall will set you back AU$8,000, with installation and hardware starting at AU$2,000. (Tesla's estimation tool says a three-bedroom house requires roughly 15kWh per day).

Launching the Powerwall 2 in the US last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said home owners could pair it with solar panels to live off the grid "indefinitely."

Tesla is bullish about its batteries, with the company's vice president of energy products, Lyndon Rive, telling the Australian Financial Review that Tesla could end South Australia's black out woes by installing 100-300mWh worth of batteries in the state.

Today, Musk went further.

"Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free," he tweeted. "That serious enough for you?"