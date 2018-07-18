Tesla investors tell Elon Musk to apologize for 'pedo' Twitter remarks

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Elon Musk's controversial tweet against a diver who helped rescue 12 boys from a cave in Thailand has some Tesla investors concerned.

"Your behavior is fueling an unhelpful perception of your leadership - thin-skinned and short-tempered," Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures, published in an open letter to Musk "on behalf of investors" Tuesday.

The letter comes after Musk called British diver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy" in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday, after he criticized the billionaire's proposed submarine rescue plan and called it a "PR stunt." Munster said the exchange "crossed the line."

"I suspect you would agree, given you removed the string from Twitter, but it will take more than that to regain investor confidence," Munster wrote.

Unsworth reportedly said he might take legal action against the Tesla CEO. In the letter, investors urge Musk to apologize, then "focus your message on your progress toward achieving Tesla's mission." That could even involve a Twitter sabbatical, they suggest.

"Twitter might keep Tesla in the news but it won't help continued improvements in production and product," the letter reads.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has faced mounty scrutiny lately. Earlier this month, he criticized the media for "negative" coverage of Tesla, and in May said he would create a site where people could rate the trustworthiness of an article and track journalists' "credibility score." In June, he was involved in a dispute with an artist for allegedly using his work without compensation. There have been larger issues involving Tesla, too; the electric car company has dealt with scandals involving worker injuries and fatal crashes.

"Over the last 6 months, there have been too many examples of concerning behavior that is shaking investor confidence," Munster wrote in the letter. "I'm confident that this letter represents the view of investors and customers who want to see you succeed."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.