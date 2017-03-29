Tesla employee sues the company over harassment

James Martin/CNET

A Tesla employee is suing the maker of electric cars, alleging he was subjected to regular harassment and discrimination while working at the company's Fremont, California, factory.

DeWitt Lambert, an African-American, filed a lawsuit at the Alameda County Courthouse in California that alleges he was sexually harassed, racially harassed and racially discriminated against.

Tesla, the manufacturer of electric cars like the Model S and the upcoming Model 3, denied the allegations, saying it held two different human resources investigations into the matter.

In a statement, a Tesla spokesperson said, "HR personnel investigated, interviewing all of the employees who were reportedly involved. That investigation turned up conflicting accounts of what happened." The spokesperson said other workers told investigators that Lambert had used the same racial slurs he'd complained about.

"In the end, there was no objective evidence that anything inappropriate occurred toward DeWitt," the spokesperson said.

Lambert is currently suspended with pay while Tesla continues investigating the matter.