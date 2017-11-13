How to watch Elon Musk unveil Tesla's electric semi truck

Tesla

Tesla Motors is struggling to fulfill orders for its Model 3, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from sending a new type of electric vehicle up the on-ramp. Tesla sent out invitations for the formal unveiling of its first semi truck this Thursday, and Musk invited the rest of the world to tune in via a live webcast of the event at 8 p.m. PT.

"This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension," Musk tweeted Sunday.

Tesla Semi Truck unveil to be webcast live on Thursday at 8pm! This will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension. Just need to find my portal gun ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2017

The unveiling had originally been expected several weeks earlier, but Musk said it was delayed to address Model 3 bottlenecks and work on increasing battery production for Puerto Rico and other hurricane-ravaged regions.

Tesla typically livestreams product unveilings via its website and YouTube channel. Check both or return to this page as Thursday approaches, where we'll embed the livestream feed as soon as it's available.

