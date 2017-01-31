Telstra's new mobile router is the fastest in the world

Enlarge Image Telstra

Telstra has just unveiled what it's calling the fastest mobile device in the world. Developed in partnership with Netgear, the Nighthawk M1 is capable of up to 1 gigabit per second download speeds for as many as 20 Wi-Fi connected devices. The device will also double as a portable charger and media storage.

Designed to hit that sweet spot between mobile data and a travel router, the Nighthawk M1 can connect to multiple devices, balance download limits and keep you securely connected away from home.

It's certainly a step up in the mobile broadband field. Australia's current 4G mobile speeds top out at around 29 Mbps. The 4G LTE connection offered by the new device can be managed through a companion app, including device management and the all-important data usage.

Other useful features include a promised 24 hours of battery life and seamless Wi-Fi offloading when your devices move into range of other Wi-Fi connections.

The new speeds, Telstra says, can download songs in a fraction of a second and HD movie files in minutes. And, more importantly, the telco says the Nighthawk M1 brings 5G connectivity one step closer to Australia.

You'll be able to pick up the Nighthawk M1 starting next month for AU$360 outright, or on a range of plans. There's no word yet on data limits, but at those speeds my advice is to aim high.

