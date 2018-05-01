Telstra, Vodafone kick off unlimited mobile data war (with a catch...)

Getty

Telstra and Vodafone have kicked off a competition war for the next mobile frontier: Unlimited data.

On Tuesday, the telcos both announced the launch of unlimited mobile data plans, promising to kill excess data charges and let Aussies stream and post without limits.

There's just one small catch. You will be limited by speeds.

Telstra's Endless Data Plan launches on Thursday, offering 40GB of high-speed data per month for AU$69. Once you've reached that data allowance, you'll still be able to use all the data you want, but you'll be capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps. Telstra has called that allowance "peace of mind data."

Vodafone's Unlimited Plans launch on Wednesday, offering 30, 60 and 100GB of high-speed data per month for AU$60, AU$80 and AU$100 respectively. Once you've reached those data allowances, you'll be capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps for all further use (the same as Telstra).

But these "unlimited" offerings won't necessarily offer complete peace of mind. Telstra and Vodafone say you'll still be able to use the internet to your hearts content (Telstra says the 1.5Mbps speed is "fast enough to stream video in standard definition") but Netflix's recommendation for streaming standard definition is double that speed at 3Mbps. And that's just for SD.

So where's Optus?

Optus launched its "Unleashed" mobile plans last month, offering unlimited data (though once again with that 1.5Mbps speed cap). The plans were originally offered in March, but then later withdrawn before being offered again in April to selected customers.

We contacted Optus for more details on their offering, but a spokesperson advised these plans were a limited "tactical" offer that finished yesterday.

The race toward unlimited data is clearly the next frontier for Australia's mobile carriers, but that speed cap will still hobble Aussies looking for a truly "unlimited" experience. That tagline could also raise the hackles of the ACCC, which has long warned telcos not to make one promise to customers that is later qualified in the fine print. We've contacted the ACCC to get their take.

Telstra has made it clear that you'll be capped on speeds once you start getting into high data use territory. Telstra's group executive of consumer and small business Vicki Brady said the throttled data will be there "to get customers through the month if they need it." Vodafone is taking a similar line, saying users won't be "stung" with excess costs.

Perhaps that's the best way to look at it. This isn't truly a plan with no limits, but rather a high data cap with no excess data charges. And there's no doubt 100GB is far more than we were offered on mobile plans just a few years ago.

But as mobile users get hungrier for data (and as we spend more of our time burning through data-hungry content online), it remains to be seen if consumers still find these deals a little... limiting.

