Telstra hit with national 4G call outage

Telstra has fixed a nationwide network outage that knocked out 4G voice calls and voice calls over NBN some users.

Customers began complaining of the outage on Tuesday afternoon, saying they were unable to make or receive calls. The telco advised customers through social media and its network outages page that an issue was affecting some 4G voice calls, and advising affected users to switch to 3G to make calls.

Aussieoutages.com

NSW Police also warned Telstra users that the outage could affect emergency calls.

This outage may affect those attempting to call Triple Zero (000) or Police Assistance Line (131 444).



Until the issue is resolved, police are advising those affected, where possible, to use a phone belonging to another carrier or a landline when attempting to call these numbers https://t.co/EVZGvlSARo — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 1, 2018

Less than 90 minutes after first acknowledging the problem on Twitter, the telco announced the problem had been fixed, though did not explain what caused the outage.

"We are sorry that some customers were unable to make or receive calls as this was occurring," said a Telstra spokesperson. "The issue was caused by technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne.

"The issue was progressively resolved by reversing the changes. The issue became known about 1 p.m. and was resolved about 3 p.m."

It's not great timing for the telco, which announced a splashy new deal offering unlimited mobile data just hours before the outage began.

Telstra customers were quick to take to social media to vent their frustration.

This is beyond pathetic! Had some very important calls to make and also receive and have not been able to call out or receive calls regardless of 3G or 4G. Pathetic! Are you planning on footing the bill because I sure as hell am not! — Blueridge Bell (@BlueridgebellAU) May 1, 2018

Yeah nah all good mate. — Finn A. (@finnnarnold) May 1, 2018

While the problem appeared widespread, it was a long way from the "embarrassing" outages Telstra has experienced in the past. In 2016, the telco blamed "human error" for an outage that knocked out data and calls across Australia, with Telstra offering free data days to make it up to consumers and later investing AU$250 million to shore up its network.

First published May 1, 4:11 p.m. AEST.

Update, 4:40 p.m.: Adds comment from Telstra and updates story after the outage was fixed.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.