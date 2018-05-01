Telstra Go Repeater will boost your internet wherever you go

Telstra

Telstra wants to be there for you wherever you go.

To do so, on Tuesday it launched the Telstra Go Repeater, or "intelligent antenna solution", an external antenna designed to boost your internet coverage in patchy regional areas (or in places that have patchy internet in general) and moving vehicles.

It comes in two variants: a stationary version (pictured above) for use with houses or other buildings, and a portable version you can attach to the outside and inside of your car, truck or boat.

It works by receiving mobile signals through the external antenna and re-transmitting the signal to an interior antenna. It can tap Telstra's 3G, 4G and 4GX technology.

Not only riffing off all the "smart" technology around these days, Telstra used Tuesday to announce another new plan: as in, an unlimited mobile data plan. So you can take all that new data wherever you go -- although there is one catch.

No word yet on pricing.