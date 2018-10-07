Telltale's The Walking Dead game will now be finished by Skybound

Telltale Ganes

Clementine's story will be completed. The Walking Dead Creator Robert Kirkman announced Saturday during the AMC show's New York Comic Con 2018 panel that Skybound has made a deal to pick up Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season video game.

"Come on, we couldn't lose Rick AND Clem in one year," Kirkman said when announcing the deal.

The game's status was put in limbo when Telltale Games suddenly laid off all but 25 members of its staff last month, with further staff reportedly getting the axe as the studio shutters. A Skybound spokesperson confirmed the deal to CNET, noting that no further information is currently available.

Telltale's staff did not receive additional compensation or health benefits beyond September, and Variety reports that Skybound hopes to bring back the original Telltale team so they can be the ones to finish the game.

CNET has reached out to Telltale for comment, and will update should we hear back.