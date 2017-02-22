Meet Tekken 7's crazy crew of new fighters

1:12 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Namco Bandai aren't messing around when it comes to Tekken 7. The seventh installment in the series will bring seven completely new fighters -- more additions than any Tekken game before it.

One of the most intriguing is Kazumi, the thought-to-be-dead wife of Heihachi and mother of Kazuya Mishima. She's joined by J-Pop Idol worshiping Lucky Chloe, Filipino kickboxer Josie, mutant Gigas, "supernatural exorcist" Claudio and Shaheen, a bodyguard in a private Saudi Arabian military.

Oh yeah, and Street Fighter's Akuma, one of the most badass fighting game characters ever, is here too -- and he's totally got beef with the Mishimas. Plus, there's also Master Raven, though she's essentially a palette swap for Raven.

Namco says Tekken 7 will mark the end of the Mishima Saga, the story that's underpinned the franchise for the past 20 years. Enjoy these characters while they last!

Tekken 7 hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on June 2.