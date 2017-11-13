Tekken 7 is getting a new character: Noctis, of Final Fantasy XV fame. He'll be part of a Spring 2018 DLC pack, Bandai Namco announced on Monday.

That means the game features characters from the Tekken universe (duh), as well as Street Fighter's Akuma, Fatal Fury's Geese Howard and now a character from Square Enix's Final Fantasy universe. The cast of characters is slowly approaching the same level of franchise variety as Nintendo's ensemble Smash Bros. games.

The news first broke in San Francisco at the finals of the Tekken World Tour, an esports tournament that's been raging since the game's console release in June. Bandai Namco then put the above video on YouTube. It looks wild.

It's not the first time Square Enix has lent one of its key Final Fantasy characters to another brand, with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U getting Final Fantasy 7's Cloud Strife in 2015. That announcement, by the way, happened exactly two years ago today.

Tekken 7 topped sales charts on its release, and has sold over 1 million copies, according to VGChartz. Bandai Namco now hopes to keep those fans playing in the form of new DLC characters and features. Similar can be said of Final Fantasy XV, which hit store shelves last October after a decade of development. There's a multiplayer DLC, Comrades, coming on Nov. 15, and a single-player chapter, Episode Ignis, releasing on Dec. 13.

