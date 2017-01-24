Tekken 7 putting Iron Fists to faces from June 2

Rest up fighters, the next King of Iron Fist Tournament is coming soon. Tekken 7 is out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on June 2, Namco Bandai announced on Monday.

It comes after a long wait for Tekken fans, with the game originally hitting Japanese arcades in May of 2015. It also represents the first time the long-running franchise will be playable on PC.

Early trailers promised Tekken 7 would end the Mishima Family saga, the story which has underpinned the series since Kazuya threw his father Heihachi off a cliff at the end of the original Tekken in 1995. Thrown into the mix is Street Fighter's Akuma -- which may be the closest we get to the Tekken x Street Fighter project.

Tekken is polarising in the fighting world, with some criticising it for being too frantic and combo-heavy. But it's also the most popular fighter out there -- over 42 million Tekken games have been sold, even more than the 38 million Street Fighter has sold.

