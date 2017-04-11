Teens love iPhone more than ever

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Apple

Every six months, the Piper Jaffray "Taking Stock with Teens" survey comes along.

Every six months, I'm wondering if it will show some different thinking. At least, when it comes to teens' feelings about phones.

And every six months, teens do what they do best. They let me down.

The latest survey of around 5,500 teens, average age 16, was released on Monday. It revealed staggering things, such as that teens love Snapchat.

But it also offered something that few might think possible, or even believable. 76 percent of these teens said they owned an iPhone, the highest number the survey has ever recorded. Six months ago, the survey said 74 percent did.

In that last survey, 79 percent said that their next phone would be an iPhone. In the latest survey, that number has risen to 81 percent, also a record.

Skeptics might mutter that Piper Jaffray is an investment bank that's always seemed a touch starry-eyed and giddy about Apple.

My own suspicions rest in the crevices of online virality, where Samsung has often done markedly better than Apple. Teens live and breathe viruses, don't they?

Yet this survey constantly concludes that there's iPhone and then the rest.

Anyone of Androidal persuasion might surely be troubled that a mere 13 percent of these teens said that there next phone would be some kind of Android. That number was 17 percent in the last survey.

Perhaps teens have become more conservative. Perhaps some brands have played well enough into that conservatism to keep them loyal.

For example, Nike is constantly far ahead as the preferred clothing and footwear brand in this survey.

This is 53-year-old brand. Apple is 41.

Could it be that Android is still a little immature for these teens to love?

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.