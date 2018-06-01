Hero Images/Getty

In case you had any doubts, teenagers use social media. A lot.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, out Thursday, 45 percent of teens say they're online almost constantly. You can compare that to the 26 percent of adults from a March Pew study that said that same thing.

Oh, and only 51 percent of teenagers are on Facebook. You're more likely to find them on YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.

All this interneting is made possible by access to smartphones. A whopping 95 percent say they have access to one. And what's more, there's not really a solidified opinion about whether that's good or bad-- 45 percent said the effect social media has on their lives is neither positive nor negative.