Tech leaders lash out against Trump's transgender military ban

Silicon Valley takes aim again against President Trump. This time over his ban of transgendered people in the US military.

Tech Industry
President Trump Holds Rally In Youngstown, Ohio

The heads of Facebook, Apple and Twitter take President Trump to task after he tweeted he's banning transgendered people from the US military.

 NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tech's heaviest hitters are speaking out against President Donald Trump's tweets Wednesday that he is banning transgender people from the military. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a frequent Trump critic, said on his personal page, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his position along with the hashtag, #LetThemServe."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also used that same hashtag, tweeting, "I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service."

Not to be outdone, Twitter CEO/co-founder Jack Dorsey, tweeted "discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."

The tech leaders' responses comes after Trump said earlier in a trio of tweets he would not let transgender people "to serve in any capacity in the U.S." The decision reverses a still under review policy previously approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama that would let transgenders openly serve in the military.

This led to backlash from tech execs against Trump, many of whom voiced similar objections to his immigration ban earlier this year.Trump's transgender tweets are interesting, considering he tweeted last year while running for president that he would fight for the rights of the LGBT community. His tweet came just days after a nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., left 49 people dead. Many were from the LGBTQ community.

Meanwhile, Microsoft President Ben Smith tweeted, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military. #LetThemServe

And Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted with a image, "#equalityforall."

