Tech leaders lash out against Trump's transgender military ban

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tech's heaviest hitters are speaking out against President Donald Trump's tweets Wednesday that he is banning transgender people from the military.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a frequent Trump critic, said on his personal page, "Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are."

Everyone should be able to serve their country -- no matter who they are. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his position along with the hashtag, #LetThemServe."

We are indebted to all who serve. Discrimination against anyone holds everyone back. #LetThemServe — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 26, 2017

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, also used that same hashtag, tweeting, "I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service."

I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. # LetThemServe. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 26, 2017

Not to be outdone, Twitter CEO/co-founder Jack Dorsey, tweeted "discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us."

Discrimination in any form is wrong for all of us #LetThemServe https://t.co/3cxL0fNdbv — jack (@jack) July 26, 2017

The tech leaders' responses comes after Trump said earlier in a trio of tweets he would not let transgender people "to serve in any capacity in the U.S." The decision reverses a still under review policy previously approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama that would let transgenders openly serve in the military.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

This led to backlash from tech execs against Trump, many of whom voiced similar objections to his immigration ban earlier this year.Trump's transgender tweets are interesting, considering he tweeted last year while running for president that he would fight for the rights of the LGBT community. His tweet came just days after a nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., left 49 people dead. Many were from the LGBTQ community.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

Meanwhile, Microsoft President Ben Smith tweeted, "We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military. #LetThemServe"

We honor and respect all who serve, including the transgender members of our military. #LetThemServe — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) July 26, 2017

And Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted with a image, "#equalityforall."