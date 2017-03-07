Tech companies (still) against Trump's (new) travel ban

WireImage

President Donald Trump's revised immigration travel ban still isn't resonating in Silicon Valley.

Several tech execs spoke out Monday against the president's new executive order imposing a 90-day ban on issuing new visas to immigrants from six majority Muslim countries: Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya. Iraq has been removed in the new ban.

The order will also suspend the US refugee program for all countries for 120 days.

More than 100 companies opposed the original ban six weeks ago, including tech giants Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. The ban was temporarily halted by a judge in Seattle and wasn't reinstated by a federal appeals court in San Francisco nearly a month ago. The decision was seen as a win for the tech industry.

Here's what some of tech's bigwigs had to say about the new ban:

Salesforce: In response, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted about his grandfather who arrived to the US as a "refugee." Without him, Benioff wrote, there would be "no Salesforce."

Uber: The embattled ride-hailing service said in a statement that "Our sentiment has not changed: President Trump's immigration ban is unjust and wrong. We will continue to stand up for those in the Uber community affected."

Lyft: Logan Green, Lyft's CEO said, "We will continue to speak out and take action." Green said the company plans on meeting with the American Civil Liberties Union later this week. The ACLU said it intends to "keep fighting" the order in court.

Airbnb: Brian Chesky, Airbnb's co-founder and CEO, tweeted: "Barring people from entering our country because of where they're from was wrong the first time around - still wrong..."

Mozilla: Denelle Dixon-Thayer, chief legal and business officer at Mozilla, wrote in a blog post Monday: "A month may have passed, but it seems clear that little (if any) progress was made on the thinking behind this action."