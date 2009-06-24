Tech Buzz brings Android news to your home screen

Taylor Wimberly

Not only did the recent Android 1.5 "cupcake" update add many new components that allow users to customize the look of their phones , but it also included a widget API for developers to create their own widgets. In the short time this feature has been available, over 200 widgets have appeared in the Android Market.

The widgets, which come in all shapes and sizes, can show weather forecasts, battery information, and more. They also can display information directly on the home screen, change the look of your phone, toggle system settings, and perform actions without launching an application.

One of my favorite widgets is Tech Buzz from Mippin. It displays many content feeds, including tech news, mobile news, Android, gadgets, gaming, and tech videos. You can easily toggle each category from the configuration screen and change the refresh rate from 5 minutes to 1 day.

What's more, Tech Buzz has several features that are unique for a widget. When viewing the latest news, you can scroll through the articles using swipe gestures and you can send your favorite items to your friends using e-mail, SMS, or Twitter.

In addition to Tech Buzz, Mippin has also created Gaming Buzz, Gossip Buzz, and soon-to-be-released News Buzz. It continues to push the widget platform by updating its releases with new features. Check out Mippin's widgets in the Android Market and help support an active developer.

Hey, those of you with Android phones, what are some of your favorite widgets?