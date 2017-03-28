Tech restrictions on flights reportedly tied to iPad bomb plot

Josh Miller/CNET

An alleged plot with an explosives-filled tablet prompted the new restrictions on electronics on flights from the Middle East, a security source told the Guardian.

The electronics restrictions kicked in Saturday, barring electronics larger than a phone inside the cabin on flights to the US and UK from airports in Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The US and UK governments originally cited terrorist concerns but did not point to any specific examples.

A plot to bring explosives on a flight through a device that looked just like an Apple iPad pushed officials to enact the restrictions, the UK-based Guardian reported Sunday. It's unclear whether the device was an iPad shell or a fake iPad. It's also unclear when the alleged incident happened or who was behind it.

US officials have been investigating how terrorists can disguise explosives as consumer electronics since the 2016 laptop bombing on a flight out of Mogadishu, Somalia, that blew open a hole in the side of the plane, CBS News reported. A passenger who was sucked out of the hole died.

Intelligence agencies have indicated that terrorists can hide explosives in batteries for laptops and tablets.

The Department of Homeland Security ordered the US restrictions on March 20. Officials told reporters that terrorists were "aggressively pursuing" ways to attack flights by disguising explosives in devices. The UK followed with similar restrictions the next day, though it excluded flights from UAE and Morocco from its order.

"We understand the frustration that will cause, but our top priority will always be to maintain the safety of British nationals," the UK government said in a statement.

Terrorists have attempted to hide explosives in their underwear, shoes and water bottles in attempted attacks on flights. In recent years, airlines have also banned specific electronics from flights if their batteries show a risk for explosion, such as hoverboards and the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Airports remain targets of terrorist attacks, including those in the US, Belgium and Turkey.

The US ban on carry-on electronics comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive orders to ban travel from several Muslim-majority countries, which have been temporarily stopped by US courts.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it?