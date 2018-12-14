Taylor Swift reputation tour movie coming exclusively to Netflix on NYE

The movie of Taylor Swift's record-breaking reputation stadium tour will be arriving exclusively on Netflix on Dec. 31 at 12:01a.m. PST, the singer announced via Instagram on Thursday.

It may not be typical of Netflix's original content, but Swift's isn't just any old tour and could prove a great get for the streaming service based on its existing stats. The reputation stadium tour broke multiple stadium attendance records around the world and was the highest-grossing US tour of all time, raking in $266.1 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Rumors that a video of the tour was being made for or by Netflix have been circulating among fans since mid-November, after fans who met Swift backstage in Tokyo signed disclaimers for streaming service. The rumors proved true on the day of the singer's 29th birthday -- a day she often uses to break news about tour movies.

"Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we've been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!" said Swift, posting on Instagram. "You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year."

The tour's 19-song long setlist primarily featured songs from Swift's latest album, but also mashups and renditions of hit songs from earlier in her back catalog. The show features fireworks, a giant snake (that Swift named Karyn) and several stages, which Swift accessed via floating over the audience in a gold cage and another, smaller snake.