Taylor Swift records two songs for Spotify Singles

Taylor Swift has released two new recordings: An acapella rendition of "Delicate" and an acoustic cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's September, for Spotify Singles.

Spotify Singles, launched in 2016, is a weekly playlist showcasing two newly recorded songs from each featured artist. Typically, the artists must record one original song and one cover.

The singer says she chose September, which she recorded in Nashville, for sentimental reasons.

Swift fans can check out her two new Spotify Singles right now.