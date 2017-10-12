Taylor Swift gets her own app, and it looks like Instagram

A dedicated Taylor Swift social network called The Swift Life is the next project from the maker of the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app, Glu Mobile.

The app is due in "late 2017" and will let fans "connect with Taylor and each other through message boards, quizzes, etc" TechCrunch reports.

According to the promotional video above, the app looks similar to Tumblr or Instagram: a scrolling news feed of Swift-related articles. It will also let you listen to music and chat with other fans.

The beta version of the app is due to be "available in limited territories soon" and was originally intended to coincide with the release of Swift's new album "Reputation," due on Nov. 10.



Glu did not immediately respond to CNET's request for a comment.