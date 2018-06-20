Picture the scene: Netflix headquarters. Pitch meeting. The creators of new sci-fi horror movie Tau sit nervously in front of a Netflix exec slowly spinning round in a giant gold chair.
"OK, so Tau is about... what if HAL... was evil?"
"Who's HAL?"
"HAL the creepy computer from 2001: A Space Odyssey?"
"I never saw that movie."
"Really? It's a classic..."
"Yeah, but it's hella old. Who wants to watch a movie made in 2001?"
"Actually it was... anyhoo, so Tau asks what if a super-creepy scientist made an even creepier AI and tortured people."
"People?"
"Mostly women. Hot blonde women."
"Now you're talking!"
"Gary Oldman does the voice. And it's in a smart home. That kills people."
[Netflix exec tries to light a vape pen with a burning hundred dollar bill.]
"So basically it's Saw with a computer?"
"Yes."
"Sold!"
Tau is on Netflix on 29 June.
