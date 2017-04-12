Tamagotchi time! The '90s toy is back, at least in Japan

Enlarge Image Amazon Japan

Put on your slap bracelets and Hammer pants, kids of the 1990s. Tamagotchis are back -- well, at least in Japan, which means they might slowly work their way to the rest of us eventually.

Remember Tamagotchi? The egg-shaped toy, released in the US back in 1997, is an electronic pocket pet that kids (and, uh, some adults) feed and care for. Players "hatch" and name their Tamagotchi, and tend to it by pushing buttons to fill up the pet's hunger meter, clean up its droppings and play with it. Tamagotchis that are properly cared for transform into adults -- that is, assuming you didn't get bored and forget about them in your middle-school locker.

If you're longing to relive the era of Pauly Shore and POGs, you can buy one at Amazon Japan for ￥2,000 (about $18, £15, AU$24). They're smaller than the originals, but the memories are big.