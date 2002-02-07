Taking the pulse at PalmSource

February 6, 2002

In its first week on the market, the i705 wireless device has exceeded sales expectations. And the company has more plans to reel in corporate customers.Developers get a peek at a test version of a new Palm operating system intended to make handhelds more powerful and secure, among other enhancements.Palm's drastic move to split its company does not ensure the company can hold Microsoft at bay while reviving stagnant sales.As CEO of Palm's operating system unit, David Nagel faces many of the same challenges he grappled with at Apple--among them, competing with Microsoft.No. 1 handheld maker Palm lost a big chunk of market share in the United States last year, according to figures from market researcher NPD Techworld.