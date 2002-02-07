Taking the pulse at PalmSource

Brisk sales greet new wireless handheld, but are pent-up orders responsible? Also, a test version of new OS may offer a hint at the handheld maker's future.
Brisk sales mark handheld's first week
In its first week on the market, the i705 wireless device has exceeded sales expectations. And the company has more plans to reel in corporate customers.
February 6, 2002
Palm previews latest OS
Developers get a peek at a test version of a new Palm operating system intended to make handhelds more powerful and secure, among other enhancements.
February 5, 2002
Two Palms better than one?
video Palm's drastic move to split its company does not ensure the company can hold Microsoft at bay while reviving stagnant sales.
February 4, 2002
At Palm, a slice of Apple
newsmaker As CEO of Palm's operating system unit, David Nagel faces many of the same challenges he grappled with at Apple--among them, competing with Microsoft.
February 4, 2002
previous coverage
Palm's market position erodes
No. 1 handheld maker Palm lost a big chunk of market share in the United States last year, according to figures from market researcher NPD Techworld.
January 31, 2002
PalmSource unveils syncing software
David Nagel, CEO, PalmSource
Motorola breaks out new chip at PalmSource
Ed Valdez, product manager, Motorola
OS development vital to Palm's future
Alex Slawsby, analyst, IDC
