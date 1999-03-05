CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Taking stock of IBM-Dell deal

The companies announce a massive deal today, another example of the dramatic changes going on in the computer industry. And it may be just the beginning of change.

The companies announced a massive deal today, another example of the dramatic changes going on in the computer industry. And it may be just the beginning of change.

IBM's Dell deal signals shift in strategy
news analysis While the $16 billion dollar mega-deal highlights ongoing strategy shifts at computer makers, it also shows IBM's de-emphasis of PC sales as an area of growth.

Deal may presage other pacts
Today's announcement may be the first of a number of deals under an alliance which could change the competitive landscape in the PC arena.

IBM, Dell in $16 billion technology pact
update The two companies announce a $16 billion agreement that calls for massive purchases of IBM products by Dell.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real