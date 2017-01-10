Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

We're back from CES!

With the biggest show in tech wrapped up, we review our takeaways from the Las Vegas showcase. Razer's concept tri-screen laptop, titled Project Valerie, certainly left an impression on our team, as did Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, being available on ... well, everything.

Monday's podcast also marks 10 years since Apple's Steve Jobs revealed the revolutionary iPhone. One of us was a high school freshman when Jobs made the big announcement, while the other was reporting on the historic news. We'll let you make the call on who was where in 2007.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Takeaways from CES on the iPhone's 10th anniversary (The 3:59, Ep. 159) Your browser does not support the audio element.

