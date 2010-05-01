Take your fruit to the grill

Sur La Table

If you're not yet familiar with the flavors of grilled fruit, you have something wonderful to look forward to. A grilled apple or a grilled peach can take the fruit's flavor to the next step. It hasn't always been easy to grill certain fruits--a peach can easily roll all over the grill--but the Fruit Grill Rack makes the process significantly easier. The stainless steel rack is shaped so that each piece of fruit is held in place just over the grill, getting the full effect of the heat but with a more stable base. In particular, it works well with stuffed fruit that you don't want to risk falling over. If you core an apple, for instance, and put some butter and brown sugar inside, you don't want those flavors escaping. If you're willing to experiment a bit, the Fruit Grill Rack should work just as well with tomatoes and peppers.

The Fruit Grill Rack can hold up to nine pieces of fruit at a time, enough for a good party. It's stainless steel, which means you can run it through the dishwasher, which will be helpful cleaning some of those sticky fruit juices. The Fruit Grill is $12.