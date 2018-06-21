CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West house

You can now wander around the famous architect's winter home from the comfort of your computer.

screen-shot-2018-06-20-at-10-10-06-am.png

Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home shown in point cloud form.

 Screenshot/CNET

Not everyone gets the chance to set foot inside one of architect Frank Lloyd Wright's houses.

But thanks to a 3D-imaging laser scanner, you can now check out Wright's winter home Taliesin West, The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation said in a blog post Tuesday.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation worked with the Leica Group to create the tour-- if you've ever apartment or house shopped using Matterport's 3D views of the exterior or interior of the property, it's like that. You can also see the house and surrounding grounds in point cloud form, which is a "dimensionally accurate laser captured representation."

"True to Frank Lloyd Wright's vision, this immersive experience represents a new way for the world to access, preserve, and think about design and organic architecture," the foundation says on its website.

Next Article: Tech condemns Trump: Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb oppose separating families at the border