Google's Pixel 2 phones will debut formally on Wednesday, but new leaks mean they're arriving informally well beforehand.

A pair of images from Evan Blass, who has a good track record showing hot unannounced phones on his @evleaks Twitter account, tweeted a pair of purported Pixel 2 XL phone images on Monday. We've had leaks before -- both Pixel 2 images and Pixel 2 specs -- but this time we get to see what might Google plan for the screen on its flagship phone, too.

For one thing, the search box appears to be pushed down to the bottom of the screen. For another, a personalized alert is across the top. The corners are rounded, too.

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

And to nobody's surprise, the screen stops well short of the top and bottom edges, placing dual speakers above and below instead of moving toward the aggressively bezel-less design that's become a point of competition today with phones like Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Apple's iPhone X.

It's all unconfirmed for now, but we'll find out the full details at Google's Pixel launch event on Wednesday in San Francisco. Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google might be sore about the leaks, but it can take some consolation it's not at the level of the "superleak" detailing Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone X and Apple Watch Series 3.

