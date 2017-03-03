Bride crafts wedding gown out of Taco Bell burrito wrappers

Forget the wedding bells, let's ring the Taco Bells.

US-based Mexican fast-food chain Taco Bell is holding a contest where fans of the eatery submit photos or brief videos showing why they should win a free wedding at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas. That might not be your scoop of guacamole, but it includes airfare to Sin City, a catered dinner, photography, champagne flutes and other perks.

Voting opened Wednesday, and already one photo is burning up social media like the Bell's fire salsa burns up mouths. Bride-to-be Diane Nguyen made her dress out of (unused) Taco Bell burrito wrappers.

As she explained on her Instagram post, she and fiance Nick Ward are true members of Team Taco.

"Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla," she wrote. "We're nachos getting married, it's going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll."

Forget the contest though, just look at that dress. It's reminiscent of a "Project Runway" challenge where designers have to create couture using only items found during a late-night convenience store run. Extra spice points for rolling the wrappers up into rosettes.

Let's just hope she has a backup gown for the reception, because this one might not make it through a lively night of salsa dancing.

