Here's what's in a $25,000 taco

Enlarge Image Grand Velas Los Cabos

You have a spare $25,000 (£20,000, AU$33,000) kicking around. You could buy a new car or pay down your mortgage. Or you could buy a taco at the Grand Velas Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The luxury taco, which doubles as a marketing stunt, now appears on the menu at the resort's Frida restaurant.

So what's in a $25,000 taco? It's certainly a couple steps up from fast-food chain Taco Bell. The extravagant food item comes with a gold-flake-infused corn tortilla stuffed with Kobe beef, langoustine, caviar and black-truffle brie cheese. The salsa uses chili peppers, ultra-premium tequila and civet coffee (that's coffee pooped out by a cat-like creature).

Just be sure to bring some floss to get the gold-leaf garnish out of your teeth.

If a taco that costs more than a Kia isn't enough for you, you might want to pair it with the resort's suggested $150,000 bottle of Ley.925 Pasion Azteca Ultra Premium Anejo tequila. Reservations (and a temporary loss of sanity) required.