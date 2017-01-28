Bride in a T. rex costume makes for the best first look ever

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

A "first look" at a wedding is that special moment when the happy couple sees each other all dressed up for the ceremony for the first time. It's usually a moment full of smiles, delighted tears and hugs. But at one couple's wedding, a dinosaur crashed the occasion.

Elizabeth Rex Hundley donned an inflatable T. rex costume to surprise her soon-to-be husband Tom Gardner. North Carolina wedding photographer and videographer Jon Murray caught the moment on video and posted it to YouTube earlier this week.

The footage shows Gardner holding a bouquet of flowers on a bridge. He turns, expecting to see Hundley in a bridal gown, but breaks into laughter when he catches sight of the giant dino instead. He does get to see the real dress a few moments later.

Hundley told The Huffington Post the costume was inspired by her mother's maiden name and her middle name, "Rex." Hundley is now Elizabeth Gardner.

The first-look prank just goes to show, once again, that everything is made better when it involves an inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."