T-Mobile ups war with Verizon with lower prices, HD video streaming

Verizon may have brought back unlimited data for its customers, but T-Mobile plans to do one better.

T-Mobile said starting Friday, it will offer HD video streaming and 10GB of high speed hotspot data access in addition to its existing plan, called T-Mobile One. T-Mobile CEO John Legere ‏said the company will offer customers two lines for $100, all taxes and fees included.

This marks the latest in an escalating price war between the nation's wireless carriers. You may remember Verizon over the weekend brought back its unlimited talk, text and data plan for $80 per month for the first line when you select automatic payments. Customers can add up to four more lines for $45 a month.

AT&T, meanwhile, offers an unlimited plan if you subscribe to its U-Verse or DirecTV subscription video service.

AT&T and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.